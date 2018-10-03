“The Little Fair that Could” lived up it its theme this past weekend as thousands of people from all over Cochise County were in Douglas for the 94th Annual Cochise County Fair
Show Gun and Shot Gun, two Texas Longhorns that are one of the main attractions this year at the 94th Annual Cochise County Fair, pulled into Douglas Monday evening ending their 1,500 mile journey from their home in Sweet Home, Oregon.
For years John and Ellie Vaughn have been active in both 4-H and FFA holding a variety of different positions within their local club.
Walmart said goodbye to one of its longtime associates last week.
As a special “thank you” to Cox customers, the first 10 customers to visit the Douglas retail store on Tuesday, October 2 will receive VIP tickets to the October 3-4 Mexican Baseball Fiesta. Once the VIP tickets are gone, the next 30 customers to visit the store will receive general admissio…
Bountiful Baskets, an all-volunteer food co-op, is again active in Douglas! Every other week the web site is available from Mon noon-Tues at 10pm.Interested persons sign in at boutifulbaskets.org to participate. Baskets includes seasonal fruits/vegetables. Distribution of food baskets will b…
Cochise College’s Aviation Program is celebrating its 50th anniversary over the weekend of October 6 and 7.
A barbacoa benefit will be held Saturday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion on G Avenue for Diane Becerra Verdugo.
Longtime Douglas football coach Dick Keith is being honored as this year’s D-Day dedicatee.
Tickets are still available for the Mexican Baseball Fiesta which will take place Oct. 3-4 at Copper King Stadium.
Officials with Douglas Unified School District have announced a change has been made to the athletic director position at Douglas High School.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association is looking into a claim that the Douglas Bulldog football team may have used an ineligible player in the Bulldogs 54-7 win over Bisbee on Aug. 24.
The Douglas Bulldogs will look to go to 6-0 tonight for the first time since 1979 when they kick off region play with a road game at Pueblo.
The Cochise College intercollegiate rodeo continues to remain one of the more popular attractions at the Cochise County Fair.
The Douglas Bulldogs remain unbeaten at 5-0 after beating the Silver City Fighting Colts 7-3 Friday night in New Mexico.
I am always amazed at the quality of students attending Cochise College and the impact they have on the college, our communities, and the world. Qualified Cochise College students have the opportunity to join Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honor society for two-year colleges. Stude…
